No reunion, but how ’bout 1/5 of *NSYNC and 1/5 of Backstreet Boys?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for We The Best Foundation

So far, the *NSYNC musical reunion of 2023 hasn’t led to a reunion tour — but maybe fans will be satisfied with one-fifth of the group hitting the road … with one-fifth of another group.

*NSYNC’s Joey Fatone has announced a joint tour with Backstreet Boys‘ AJ McLean, called A Legendary Night. The eight-show trek starts March 15 in Temecula, California, and is set to wrap up March 30 in Jacksonville, Florida.

“This is going to be fun!!!!@aj_mclean my dude ….here we go!!!!!” wrote Joey on Instagram.

The presale starts January 10 at 10 a.m. local time, and VIP packages are available; the password is JOEYNAJ. The public on-sale date is January 12 at 10 a.m. local time.

Joey and AJ have performed together and in various configurations with other members of their two groups multiple times, most recently in September at an event in Tampa, Florida.

Follow @Joeyandaj_present on Instagram for tour updates.

In other *NSYNC news, the Trolls Band Together Sing-Along Edition arrives January 16 on digital, UK UHD, Blu-ray and DVD. It features several featurettes about the group’s reunion, the making of their song “Better Place” and how each member of the group was turned into an animated Troll character.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.