Noah Kahan and Olivia Rodrigo’s covers of each other’s songs coming for Record Store Day

Geffen/Mercury/Republic

That long-awaited Noah Kahan/Olivia Rodrigo collaboration is finally coming — sort of.

Olivia’s version of Noah’s hit “Stick Season” and Noah’s version of Olivia’s song “Lacy” — both recorded for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge — are coming to independent record stores in April as part of Record Store Day.

On April 20, the two songs will be released on a 7-inch colored vinyl single. The cover art shows the artists posing together and smiling.

Fans have been clamoring for an actual collaboration between the two artists since they each covered the songs. In October 2023, Noah responded to Olivia’s cover by writing, “id give her my entire discography olivia thank you so much.” In November, he said he’d “love to make music with her in some capacity.”

In January 2024, Olivia told Variety that she’d want to sing with Noah, describing him as “so great” and “very inspiring.” Responding to a video of Olivia making the comments, Noah posted, “Anytime friend!!”

