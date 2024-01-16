Noah Kahan: Growing up in Vermont “pushed me in the direction of folk music”

Mercury Records/Republic Records

If you know only one thing about Noah Kahan, it’s probably that he’s from a small town in Vermont. In fact, his latest hit — the title track of his album Stick Season — refers to what Vermonters call the specific time of the year between fall and winter. You could argue that Kahan wouldn’t be the artist he is today if he hadn’t grown up in a small New England town — and he’d agree with you.

“I think that I would still have been an artist,” Kahan told ABC Audio five years ago. “I think some of my influences and maybe the direction of my intention and writing and singing would have been different.”

“But I think that being in a small town, and growing up in a really small town with people [who] you know, and the natural beauty around me influenced me and pushed me in the direction of folk music,” he explained. “I’m super grateful for that, because I’m just in love with it.”

“Being in an isolating place and living on a tree farm, kinda having that beauty and space around you, kinda lends itself to acoustic music and, like, whimsical melodies and stuff like that,” he noted.

“So I think it would’ve been different. I’d always like to believe I would always be a singer songwriter somehow, but I think it would have been a little different.”

Noah is currently up for New Artist of the Year at the People’s Choice Awards and Best New Artist at the Grammys. His We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour kicks off March 26 in Vancouver, and includes two sold-out dates at both New York’s Madison Square Garden and Boston’s Fenway Park.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.