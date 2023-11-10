Noah Kahan & Hozier premiere collaborative “Northern Attitude”

Mercury Records/Republic Records

After several weeks of teasing, Noah Kahan‘s collaboration with Hozier has arrived.

The two link up on a joint rendition of “Northern Attitude,” a track originally off the “Dial Drunk” artist’s Stick Season album. They previously sang the song together during a show in Nashville in October.

“If you know me at all you know this collaboration is something very deeply special and important to me,” Kahan says. “I used to sit down at the table with my guitar and just try to capture a fraction of the emotion and beauty that Hozier encapsulates in each song he writes. It never quite worked, but each song was better for trying.”

He adds, “To have one of my heroes performing this song with me is something I’ll tell my grandkids, or at least my next dog.”

You can listen the Hozier-featured “Northern Attitude” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Hozier now joins the growing list of Kahan collaborators, which includes Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves and Lizzy McAlpine.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) ﻿﻿

