Normani archives all but two Instagram posts — but fans wonder, where is her new music?

Singer Normani archived most of the photos and videos on her Instagram Tuesday night, leaving just two alluring posts. The first features two newly-added photos of the 25-year-old in a sexy cheetah bustier with matching thigh-high boots and a headpiece.

“Take me for a ride, boy,” Normani wrote in the caption, quoting lyrics from an unreleased song. The lyrics can be heard in the background of the second post, a teaser video she posted in February. “Take me for a ride, boy / Show your wild side boy / I know it’s been a while,” she sings on the unreleased track.

Fans in the comments were excited over the snippet dropping fire emojis, including a few who wrote, “yes, finally new music.” Another fan said, “I need an album like ASAP. When is it coming?”

Since the summer of 2019, fans have been dying for Normani to follow up her solo debut, “Motivation,” with her debut album. Since then, she’s has collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on “Diamonds” and made a cameo in Megan and Cardi B‘s “WAP” video, alongside Latto, Kylie Jenner and Rosalía.

According to Pop Crave‘s Twitter, Cardi B is also the featured guest on Normani’s new single “Wild Side,” dropping this Friday.

