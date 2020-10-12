Normani reveals her mother's second battle with cancer: "We got this, mommy"

Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic

Midway through Breast Cancer Awareness Month, R&B singer Normani is showing support for her mom, Andrea Hamilton.

On Sunday, Hamilton, a 17-year breast cancer survivor, announced the disease she once battled before has suddenly reemerged.

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me I did it once and I’ll do it again! #CancerWho,” she captioned a photo of a rosary.

“We got this mommy,” wrote Normani, sharing the post on her Instagram Story. In the post’s comments, Normani said her mom was “the strongest woman that I know,” even calling her “My warrior.”

Not long after, she tweeted, “[eff] cancer.”

Normani has served as a global ambassador for the American Cancer Society for years. In 2018, the former Fifth Harmony singer opened up about her mom’s initial diagnosis of breast cancer, which affects one in eight women in the U.S., according to the ACS. The “Motivation” singer described it as “the scariest point in all of our lives” for herself, as well as her family.

“I just remember her being so strong for our family. She’s the one that really did keep us hopeful, and God really did bring us through that time,” Normani told Paper magazine. “But I know my mom was very strong during that time and my dad was so supportive.”

“That’s important for any woman that’s going through the same experience, to have a support system of people around you who are reminding you that you’re still beautiful,” added Normani.

By Rachel George

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.