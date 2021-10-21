“Not Yet!” Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey declares it’s too early for holiday music

Columbia Records

It’s not even Halloween, but plenty of Christmas albums and songs have already been released, or will be in the next couple of weeks. However, the Queen of Christmas is here to tell you that it’s too early to start pumping the holiday tunes.

In what’s become an annual tradition, Mariah Carey has posted a video declaring that it’s not the proper time to start listening to or playing Christmas music — and especially not her number-one hit holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

In the clip, a friend comes up to Mariah while wearing a hoodie decorated with a cartoon rendering of the diva in a Santa outfit. The friend asks, in a foreign language — which Billboard says is Portuguese — “Look what I found today! Can I wear it?”

Mariah responds by wagging her finger and crooning, “Not yet!” followed by a sheepish smile and a shrug.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” has hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for the past two years. So far, it’s yet to be revealed what special Christmas content and activities Mariah has in store for fans this year, but you know it’s coming.

