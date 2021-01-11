'NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 77' coming January 29

Legacy Recordings/Sony Music Entertainment

A new year calls for a new edition of NOW That’s What I Call Music!

The compilation series will release its 77th volume later this month, featuring 16 major hits including “Mood” by 24KGoldn featuring iann dior, “positions” by Ariana Grande, “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes, “Levitating” by Dua Lipa featuring DaBaby, “Holy” by Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper and more.

Other artists featured on the album include Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, Bebe Rexha, and the BLACKPINK/Selena Gomez collab “Ice Cream.”

NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 77 is due out January 29. You can pre-order it now.

Here is the track list:

NOW That’s What I Call Music! 77

24KGoldn featuring iann dior — “Mood”

Ariana Grande — “positions”

Billie Eilish — “Therefore I Am”

Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper — “Holy”

Shawn Mendes — “Wonder”

Sam Smith — “Diamonds”

BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez — “Ice Cream”

Joel Corry — “Head & Heart” featuring MNEK

Dua Lipa — “Levitating” featuring DaBaby

Bebe Rexha — “Baby I’m Jealous” featuring Doja Cat

Chris Brown featuring Young Thug — “Go Crazy”

Pop Smoke — “What You Know Bout Love”

Juice WRLD — “Wishing Well”

Ritt Momney — “Put Your Records On”

Tate McRae — “you broke me first”

Zoe Wees — “Control”

NOW Presents What’s Next:

Jordan Suaste — “Body”

Deacon — “Love For The Summer” featuring Loren Gray

renforshort — “I drive me mad”

Salem ilese — “Mad At Disney”

WhoHeem — “Let’s Link”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.