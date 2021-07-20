‘NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 79’ coming August 6

Universal Music Group/Sony Music Entertainment

Get ready for another edition of NOW That’s What I Call Music!

The compilation series will release its 79th volume next month, featuring 16 major hits including “deja vu” by Olivia Rodrigo, “pov” by Ariana Grande, “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat featuring SZA, “Your Power” by Billie Eilish, “Peaches” by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and more.

The album will also feature TikTok favorites such as Masked Wolf‘s “Astronaut in the Ocean” and Kali Uchis‘ “Telepatia.”

NOW That’s What I Call Music! Vol. 79 is due out August 6. On the same day, another compilation album, NOW That’s What I Call A Decade! 1980s, will also be released.

Here is the track list for Vol. 79:

NOW That’s What I Call Music! 79

Masked Wolf — “Astronaut in the Ocean”

Riton X Nightcrawlers featuring Mufasa & Hypeman — “Friday (Dopamine re-edit)”

Doja Cat feat. SZA — “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon — “Peaches”

Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion — “Beautiful Mistakes”

Ariana Grande — “pov”

Kali Uchis — “Telepatia”

Olivia Rodrigo — “deja vu”

Billie Eilish — “Your Power”

Giveon — “Heartbreak Anniversary”

Duncan Laurence — “Arcade”

Imagine Dragons — “Follow You”

Nelly & Florida George Line — “Lil Bit”

AJR — “Way Less Sad”

Regard x Troye Sivan x Tate McRae — “You”

Marshmello x Jonas Brothers — “Leave Before You Love Me”

NOW Presents What’s Next:

Mike Mineo — “What Love Is”

Q — “Take Me Where Your Heart Is”

19 &You — “Heard/Heart”

Destiny Rogers — “West Like” feat. Kalan.FrFr

Carly Gibert — “Interstellar”

Aidan Bissett — “More Than Friends”

