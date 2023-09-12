NSYNC is reportedly reuniting to present at Tuesday night’s MTV VMAs

*NSYNC on the MTV VMAs in 2013; Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV

It looks like the big moment at the MTV VMAs on Tuesday night, September 12, won’t involve any of this year’s nominees. Instead, it appears we’ll be getting a big nostalgic moment.

Entertainment Tonight has learned that *NSYNC will reunite to present an award at the show. The last time the group reunited for the VMAs was in 2013: They performed as Justin Timberlake ﻿was being honored with the Video Vanguard Award.

The appearance ties in with the rumors that the group, which never officially broke up, has come together in the studio to record a new song for the upcoming animated film Trolls Band Together, starring Justin. An official announcement of said song may come at tonight’s telecast.

Taylor Swift is the leading nominee this year, with 11 nods. It’s not clear whether or not she’ll attend, but she was seen Monday night in New York City, close to the show’s Newark, New Jersey, location.

The show airs Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

