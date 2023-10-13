NSYNC superfans cast in music video for “Better Place,” watch part 1 of documentary now

Luca Venter

The good news: There’s going to be a music video for *NSYNC’s reunion single, “Better Place.” The not-so-good news: The guys may not be starring in it.

The group has unveiled part 1 of a documentary called B*SYNC, which explains how a search for *NSYNC’s biggest fans was launched, seemingly prior to the news that they’d reunited for “Better Place.”

In the documentary, the five superfans — Tyke, Mike, Megan, Joy and Jennifer — are surprised by famed video choreographer and artistic director Marty Kudelka, who tells them they’ve been selected to stand in for Lance, Joey, Justin, JC and Chris as stars in the video for “Better Place.” Kudelka then reveals he’s going to teach them all how to dance just like their favorite group.

There’s also a teaser for part 2 of the doc, which shows the five fans learning the moves and getting makeovers: At least one of them gets their hair bleached and frosted. No word yet on when part 2 will drop — or when the video will be available.

“Better Place” is on the soundtrack of Trolls Band Together, which arrives October 20.

