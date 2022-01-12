Oliver Tree announces new album ‘Cowboy Tears’; will perform on ‘Kimmel’ Thursday night

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

“Life Goes On” singer Oliver Tree will release his new album, Cowboy Tears, on February 18th. He’s also released a music video for the album’s title track, in which he co-stars with Bella Thorne.

The album is now available for pre-order. In a statement, Oliver explains the concept of the song, noting, “Cowboys are the toughest guys. It’s okay for us tough guys to cry, and the thing is, it’s okay for everyone to cry.”

“There’s a lot of anger that comes out of holding in your emotions, and that’s really popular for guys,” he continues., “Cowboy Tears is teaching people how to let it out and be able to put it out in a way that isn’t going to be violent or self-destructive.”

Thursday night on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Oliver will perform a medley of “Cowboys Don’t Cry” and “Life Goes On,” the latter of which is currently rising up Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart.

