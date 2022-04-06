Olivia Rodrigo belts out Avril Lavigne’s “Complicated” on tour

Courtesy ABC

Olivia Rodrigo just kicked off her sold out Sour world tour and threw it back to 2002 on opening night by belting out Avril Lavigne‘s “Complicated.”

NME reports the Grammy winner performed at Portland, Oregon’s Theater of the Clouds on Tuesday night and slipped the throwback tune into her 12-song set.

“Complicated” was the fourth song on Olivia’s set list, coming after “drivers license” and before an acoustic cover of “hope ur ok.”

Fans recorded the surprise covers, of course, and snippets of Tuesday night’s concert are already circulating online. According to one fan, Olivia introduced the track by telling the crowd, “This next song is a song I really love by the pop punk princess herself — Avril Lavigne!”

As previously reported, Olivia’s sold-out 40-date North American tour will take her across major cities in the U.S. and Canada — such as New York City, Las Vegas and Toronto — before concluding in Los Angeles on May 25, 2022. Olivia will then head across the pond for a brief European leg, starting with a show on June 11 in Hamburg, Germany.

The Sour tour concludes July 7, 2022 in London, England.

