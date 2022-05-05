Olivia Rodrigo condemns Supreme Court for wanting to overturn Roe v. Wade

ABC

Olivia Rodrigo joined a growing list of artists condemning the recent leak from the Supreme Court that indicated the justices were set to overturn Roe V. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that made abortion a constitutional right.

Olivia performed in Washington D.C. on Wednesday and tore into anti-abortion sentiments. “Because we’re in D.C., I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision,” she said, according to Billboard, which drew a strong response from the audience.

“Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians,” the Grammy winner declared. “I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

The 19-year-old singer joins a string of pop stars who slammed the potential ruling, which includes Harry Styles, Mariah Carey, Adam Levine, Billie Eilish, Ava Max and many others.

Halsey penned a fiery letter to fans on Tuesday, which said in part, “I cannot stress enough the implications of this moment in history. This is a cruel attack on our fundamental right to choose if and when to have a child. I felt this way before I became a mother and I feel this way even more now after having my son.”

Ariana Grande also spoke out against the decision and said via her Instagram story, “It’s never been more necessary to make sure you and everyone you know and care about are registered to VOTE in ALL elections.”

