Olivia Rodrigo gives fans "deja vu," debut album out May 21

We’ve got a new song and a new video from Olivia Rodrigo — and a release date for her debut album.

Olivia has just released “deja vu,” her first new song since her record-setting smash “Drivers License.” It’s about your ex doing all the things you two used to do as a couple — like watching reruns of Glee or listening to Billy Joel songs — with his new girlfriend. It prompts Olivia to ask, “Do you get déjà vu when she’s with you?”

“The concept of deja vu has always fascinated me and I thought it would be cool to use it in a song around the complex feelings after a relationship ends,” says Olivia in a statement. “I started writing and recording ‘deja vu’ last fall and had so much fun creating the different melodies and sonic textures that you hear throughout.”

Musically, “deja vu” is much more upbeat than “Drivers License,” and Olivia tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, “It was really important to me and to my team that we didn’t just put out another ballad after ‘Driver’s License.’ We wanted to show that I am a very versatile songwriter, and I love all different types of music, and I create all different types of music.”

“It was sort of just a natural progression,” she adds.

Meanwhile, Olivia has announced that she’ll release her as-yet-untitled debut album May 21; you can pre-order it now. “Drivers License,” meanwhile has become the first song this year to be RIAA-certified Gold, Platinum and Double-Platinum.

