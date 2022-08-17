Olivia Rodrigo is officially back in the studio

ABC

Now that she’s no longer on the road with her sold-out world tour, Olivia Rodrigo seems to be working on the follow-up to her smash hit debut album SOUR!

We can thank her musical collaborator, producer Dan Nigro, for spilling the beans. He shared a photo of himself hanging out with the Grammy winner to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

The two, who are flashing peace signs, are relaxing on a couch in a music studio. Nigro is holding a guitar in his hands while Olivia looks excited. There was no caption so it isn’t entirely known what the pop star was doing there.

Fans are hopeful this means a new record or EP is on the horizon.

The “drivers license” singer has previously revealed she is working on her sophomore album. She spoke to ﻿ELLE﻿ in March and was questioned about the tone of her new work.

Olivia revealed, “I’m definitely not as sad as I was when I wrote SOUR … I’m so excited to make my next record and explore more colors and textures and feelings and grow as a human being even more.” The singer added she is “stoked” about what’s next because of how much she’s changed since releasing her debut single.

It is not known when we can expect to hear Olivia’s new work.

