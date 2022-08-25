Olivia Rodrigo joins Billy Joel at MSG for surprise performance

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

After name-dropping him in her song “Deju Vu,” Olivia Rodrigo joined Billy Joel onstage at Madison Square Garden Wednesday night to perform the hit tune.

The two duetted “Deja Vu,” which includes the lyrics, ​​”I’ll bet that she knows Billy Joel/’Cause you played her ‘Uptown Girl’/You’re singing it together/Now I bet you even tell her/How you love her/In between the chorus and the verse.”

They then sang “Uptown Girl” together.

Olivia gushed over the experience on her Instagram Story, writing, “I SANG WITH BILLY JOEL AT MADISON SQUARE GARDEN TODAY ARE U KIDDING.” She later posted a selfie with Billy, writing, “Biggest honor ever still crying thank u Billy!!!!!!!”

Billy commemorated the show with photos on his Instagram, as well.

The show marked Billy’s 82nd monthly show as part of his residency at MSG. His record-breaking residency at the venue began in January 2014 with him playing one show at The Garden every month. Last night’s concert was his 128th show overall at MSG.

