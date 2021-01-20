Olivia Rodrigo offers to take Cardi B on a McDonald's run

Olivia Rodrigo and Cardi B have something in common: They’ve both been on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. But Olivia has something Cardi B doesn’t: a driver’s license. Which is why the “Drivers License” singer has offered to give Cardi a ride.

“Just like that girl wrote a song about getting her drivers license Imma write a song about the struggle of not having a drivers license,” Cardi tweeted. “I really wanted my McDonald’s at 4am last night instead of today but I couldn’t so I felt asleep hungry.”

To which Olivia replied, “girl i will pick u up and take u wherever u wanna go.”

And Cardi responded, “Yaaayyy !!! Let’s go to McDonald’s and get happy meals !”

Now that Olivia has scored her record-breaking number-one hit, we hope that she’ll be celebrating with something a bit more fancy than a Happy Meal.

By Andrea Dresdale

