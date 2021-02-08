Olivia Rodrigo praises Courteney Cox's piano cover of "Drivers License"

Forget Taylor Swift: Olivia Rodrigo has another celebrity fan who’s even more iconic.

Friends star Courteney Cox posted a cover version of Olivia’s chart-topping hit, “Drivers License,” on Instagram. Cox played piano, while her friend Joel Taylor played guitar. It was strictly instrumental, though, with nobody singing.

“Even my dogs love this song,” Cox captioned the post, including a shot of her two pups on the couch listening. In her Instagram Story, Cox tagged Olivia and wrote, “How’d we do?”

In her own story, Olivia replied, “SO GOOD!!!”

According to Billboard, Cox has been showing off her piano skills a lot during lockdown, performing covers of Fleetwood Mac‘s “Silver Springs,” Harry Styles‘ “Sunflower, Vol. 6,” a song from Hamilton, and the ’70s classic “O-o-h Child” by The Five Stairsteps. Her daughter Coco occasionally joins her on vocals.

INSTA story-@Olivia_Rodrigo and Courtney cox ( Monica from friends) share cute interaction as she covers driver’s license pic.twitter.com/uxn3kKIf5e — Olivia Rodrigo Updates (@oliviaupdatz) February 7, 2021

By Andrea Dresdale

