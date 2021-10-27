Olivia Rodrigo reveals the unusual gift President Joe Biden gave her

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo is dishing on the behind-the-scenes of her White House visit earlier this year.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, the 18-year-old revealed that she left the visit with some pretty unusual gifts from President Joe Biden himself, including a pair of aviator sunglasses that they both wore in a photo op together.

“He gave me those, he gave me some M&Ms and he also gave me a shoehorn, which was strange…it had the presidential emblem on it, I’m serious,” she said. “It’s in my house.”

Kimmel laughed and joked, “Well if you ever thought Joe Biden was too old to be president, now we know he is. He’s giving out shoehorns.”

Olivia had been invited to the White House back in July to meet with President Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci to support the administration’s COVID-19 vaccine initiative.

“The White House is just the coolest place,” she told Kimmel. “I was so nervous to go, but I walked in here and there were all these plates that George Washington used to eat his dinner on. All of this crazy stuff, and I was scared I was going to sneeze and break such a priceless artifact, but I walked out and didn’t break anything.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.