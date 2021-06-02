Olivia Rodrigo sends every ‘SOUR’ song into the top 30

Geffen Records

Olivia Rodrigo and her debut album, SOUR, seem to be setting new records every hour. Her latest accomplishment? Having every single song on her album enter the top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

As Billboard reports, after SOUR debuted at number one, and three of its songs made the top 10, the other eight songs have now all appeared in the top 30, from number one — “Good 4 U” — all the way down to #29: “Hope Ur OK.” Olivia is now the first female artist ever to have 11 or more songs appear in the top 30 of the Hot 100.

Only three other artists have ever managed to do that — and all are male rappers: Drake, with 17 tracks from Scorpion; Post Malone, with 12 from Hollywood’s Bleeding; and J. Cole, with 11 from The Off-Season.

When it comes to the entire Billboard Hot 100, Olivia is the sixth female artist to chart at least 11 songs simultaneously. Her idol Taylor Swift holds the record with 18, followed by Cardi B, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande.

On top of all that, Olivia is now spending her 10th week at number one on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Songwriters chart, because she co-wrote all 11 tracks on SOUR.

