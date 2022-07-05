Olivia Rodrigo sneaks into UK dive bar, unexpectedly covers Natalie Imbruglia’s “Torn”

ABC

Those enjoying a night out at a dive bar in Manchester, England got the surprise of their life — an impromptu Olivia Rodrigo concert.

It should be noted that the legal drinking age in the U.K. is 18, so the 19-year-old singer had no problem getting into the Bunny Jackson pub. A fan snagged footage of the unexpected moment, which begins with Olivia taking the stage and declaring, “You guys, I am dead sober” and that a member of her team “is making me do this.”

The Grammy winner then launches into a cover of Natalie Imbruglia‘s 1997 hit “Torn,” to which the crowd sings along. She serenades patrons, leaning over the protective barrier several times to sing with her fans.

The drummer of a different band that had been performing at the dive bar shared alternative footage on Twitter and jokingly wrote, “Why yes Olivia Rodrigo, of course you can turn up at Bunny Jacksons on a bloody Sunday evening and play a song for a laugh before our 3rd set.”

When Olivia’s fans asked for clarification, he added, “mate, it was wild. They just showed up after playing the arena and her TM asked to jump on between our sets! They were all very lovely.”

While the band member claimed he didn’t jam with Olivia because “her band was there,” he noted he “just leant my stuff out” for them to use.

Olivia is wrapping up her sold-out SOUR world tour this week, with the final two stops taking place July 6 and July 7 at the Eventim Apollo in London.

