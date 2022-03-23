Olivia Rodrigo talks living on her own and visiting a British pub for the first time

Terence Patrick Â©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Olivia Rodrigo has grown up a lot over the past couple of years, but that doesn’t mean the 19-year-old has mastered living on her own just yet.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday, the singer says she recently moved into her own apartment with her best friend, but is still adjusting.

“I haven’t acclimated that well, to be honest,” she says. “Last night I had just Peanut M&Ms for dinner because I can’t cook.”

She may not be the best at “adulting” right now, but Olivia’s age does get her some perks overseas. She tells Corden about her experience at a British pub when she was in London for the BRIT Awards earlier this year.

“I actually did get to go to a pub and it was so crazy,” she says. “And they asked for my ID as I was going in and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I can show them my real ID, this is amazing.’”

“My friend who was with me was like rifling through all of her fake IDs to like try to find the real one to show the bouncer because she was truly legal there,” Olivia adds with a laugh. “But it was very much fun, yeah.”

Olivia’s up for seven Grammys this year. Her new documentary OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) debuts on Disney+ Friday. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.