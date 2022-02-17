Olivia Rodrigo unveils new Disney+ movie ﻿OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film

ABC

Want to know the story behind Olivia Rodrigo‘s meteoric rise to fame? The singer will explain how she became an overnight pop sensation in her all-new original film that’ll premiere next month on Disney+.

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) arrives March 25 and will follow the Grammy nominee “on a familiar road trip from Salt Lake City, where she began writing her triple-platinum Geffen Records debut album SOUR, to Los Angeles,” per the official press release. The film will also include never-before-seen footage taken in and out of the studio, as well as intimate interviews from the 18-year-old singer.

The film also will feature all-new arrangements of the 11 songs that appeared on the SOUR album, performed across unique locations such as the Red Rock Canyon State Park. Olivia will be joined by Jacob Collier, Blu DeTiger and Towa Bird for these sets.

SOUR, which contains the smash hits “drivers license,” “good 4 u” and “deja vu,” was released on May 21, 2021. It has since been nominated for two Grammy Awards, while “good 4 u” is up for Best Music Video and her debut single, “drivers license,” has been nominated for Record and Song of the Year, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance.

OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) arrives March 25 on Disney +, a little over a week before the 64th Annual Grammy Awards take place on Sunday, April 3.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.