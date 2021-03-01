Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" parked at #1 for a seventh week, also tops Pop Airplay chart

It’s another week at number one for Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License,” which has ruled the Billboard Hot 100 since it debuted at number one in January. The song has now racked up another number-one on a different chart as well.

“Drivers License” has risen to the top of Billboard Pop Airplay chart in seven weeks. That’s the fastest trip to number one on that chart since Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape of You” did it in seven weeks back in 2017.

However, no female lead artist has reached number one on that chart that fast with a debut single in nearly 20 years: The last to do so was Blu Cantrell with “Hit ‘Em Up Style (Oops!)” in 2001.

Elsewhere on the chart, Chris Brown scores his highest Hot 100 chart rank in nearly 13 years with “Go Crazy.” The song, featuring Young Thug, has jumped to number three. The last time Chris had a single do that well was back in 2008, with “Forever,” which peaked at number two.

By Andrea Dresdale

