Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License" tops 'Billboard' Hot 100 for second week

Geffen Records

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” is staying strong at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second straight week.

The song also spends a second week at number one on the all-genre Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts and enters the Radio Songs chart at number 36.

“Drivers License” is the first song to draw over 50 million U.S. streams in its first two weeks since Cardi B‘s “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, last summer.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande’s “34 +35” remix, featuring Megan and Doja Cat, takes the number two spot on the Hot 100 this week. It marks the highest-charting Hot 100 by a trio of women soloists in nearly 20 years, according to Billboard.

The last time a song credited to at least three solo female artists charted as high was in June 2001 when Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya and Pink topped the chart with “Lady Marmalade.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.