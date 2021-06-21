Olivia Wilde stays mum on rumored boyfriend Harry Styles

Anthony Pham via Getty Images

Olivia Wilde may be dating Harry Styles, if she is, she’s certainly not talking about it.

E! Online has posted paparazzi footage of a cameraman going up to Wilde at LAX and asking her if Harry has an Oscar in his future. While Wilde can certainly speak to this, having just directed Harry in the film Don’t Worry Darling, she wasn’t in the mood to play.

“You know I’m not gonna talk,” Wilde replied. “No, it’s not gonna happen.”

The cameraman then asked Wilde if she thinks Harry has a lot of potential, to which she nodded her head slightly. When he pressed her on whether or not she’d cast Harry in a future film, though, she once again said, “I’m not gonna talk,” adding, “Thanks for understanding. I appreciate it.”

When the cameraman tried again, asking if she gives Harry any advice, Wilde says, “I’m not gonna talk. I’m so sorry. I get it, but I’m not gonna say anything.”

Harry and the actress/director sparked romance rumors earlier this year, when they were seen together at a friend’s wedding, and appeared to be spending a lot of time together off set. Harry was also spotted at Olivia’s house in L.A.

