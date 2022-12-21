On ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, John Mayer says he can’t wait to settle down, reveals “Wonderland” inspiration

Courtesy Spotify

In a special holiday episode of Alex Cooper‘s Call Her Daddy podcast, John Mayer opens up about relationships and reveals who really inspired his hit “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”

When Cooper refers to the rumor that the song’s about a certain actress, John insists, “No, that was about my first girlfriend! … I was 21 when I wrote that song, [and] I was nostalgic for being 16.”

And the story about the actress? John explains, “That’s one of those things where people just sort of form that idea, it gets reinforced over the years … no, I had never met a celebrity when I wrote that song!”

John, who says he has indeed been in love in the past, tells Cooper that contrary to his reputation as a womanizer, “Of course I wanna get married.”

He jokes, “I can’t wait for someone to be mad at me because I said I would take the dry cleaning in, and they were going to until I said I would and then I didn’t … I would love that, because that would suggest that we’re into something deep, meaningful and secure.”

“Every relationship I’ve ever been in was devoted to the idea that this could go the distance,” he notes. “… If you told me that I could have a great two months with someone but it would end on the first day of the third month, I would not be interested. I’ve always sought potential for a long-term relationship.”

John also sings acoustic versions of “Daughters,” “Why Georgia” and more. When Cooper asks, “Do you do this before you have sex with someone?” he responds, “No. I do it after sometimes.”

He adds, “You should never play guitar to have sex with someone, but a little naked guitar playing after is very memorable.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.