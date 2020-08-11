On 'Kimmel,' Dua Lipa pranks seniors, shows off tattoos, claims she's a Hogwarts alum

Hugo Comte

Dua Lipa guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, and kept the one-liners coming.

“You know that song your kid listened to, like, 5,000 times, trying to perfect a dance on TikTok? That was me,” she said, by way of introduction for viewers who weren’t familiar with her or her music. “You’re welcome and I’m sorry.”

“Since everyone asks, yes, Dua Lipa is my real name, and you can probably guess where I went to school based on my accent,” she continued. “Hogwarts. House Gryffindor, obviously.”

She also showed off some of her 17 tattoos — including a huge fake one on her back depicting the face of Kimmel’s sidekick, Guillermo. He responded by revealing that he was wearing a yellow leotard from her video for “Physical” — and now we can’t unsee it.

The singer then played a few TikTok videos featuring her song “Don’t Start Now,” and moved on to a segment where she pretended to be an interviewer asking seniors their opinions of pop music. She then asked them whether they’d ever heard of Dua Lipa, what they thought of her song “Break My Heart,” and showed them a photo of herself on stage and asked them to comment on it.

One savvy senior figured out what was going on, but the rest were completely surprised when Dua finally revealed that she, herself, was Dua Lipa.

Dua also welcomed Gwen Stefani as her guest: The two are teaming up for a remix of “Physical.” When Dua asked Gwen about spending quarantine with Blake Shelton, she referred to Blake as Gwen’s “husband.” Gwen quickly corrected her: “Well, he’s not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it!”

