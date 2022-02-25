OneRepublic announce Never Ending Summer Tour

ABC/Christopher Willard

OneRepublic is about to set off on their first North American tour in four years. The Grammy-nominated band unveiled their long-awaited Never Ending Summer Tour on Friday.

OneRepublic will hit the road starting in July 8 in Charlotte, North Carolina and will traverse across the continent before wrapping September 4 in Jacksonville, Florida. Joining them on the 40-stop is “Into the Mystery” singers NEEDTOBREATHE.

The group will hit cities such as Boston, St. Louis, Houston, and Toronto, Canada. A full list of dates has been announced on OneRepublic’s website. Tickets will be made available Friday, March 4 starting at 10 a.m. ET on Ticketmaster.

To tide fans over before their big tour, OneRepublic released an all-new single, “West Coast,” and its accompanying music video about wanting to run away from life’s problems to sunny California.

In addition to the tour, the “Counting Stars” singers announced a surprise performance in Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium next Saturday, March 5. Tickets for that event go on sale on Saturday, February 26 at 10 a.m. ET.

OneRepublic is also headlining the MTV World Stage Hungary; their performance from Heroes Square in Budapest airs tonight starting at 7 p.m. ET on MTV.

