Oreo exec says Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica' cookies have "beat our wildest expectations"

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV

Surely one of the most unique items ever released by a musician in recent years is Lady Gaga‘s signature Chromatica Oreos: pink cookies with green creme filling, stamped with Chromatica artwork. Now an exec for the cookie company says the unexpected collaboration has been a huge success.

“It’s been incredible and beat our wildest expectations,” Oreo senior director Justin Parnell tells Variety.

Parnell tells Variety that the company came up with the partnership amid COVID-19. As he explains, “After the lockdown, the world was in dire need of playfulness and a release from all of the stress and anxiety. It was like, ‘What if we really leaned into music as a way to connect to people and spread more positivity?’”

In an effort to make the Oreos “authentic,” Parnell says they worked with Gaga, her manager and her record company “to make sure it was coming off in the best way possible.”

The limited-edition treats have now become a viral sensation on social media.

Parnell raves about working with Gaga on the product, gushing, “She is such a genuine, vulnerable and kind person. To see how important her fans and doing good in the world is to her, it made us all feel great about the collective impact we can have together.”

Leaning into Gaga’s favorite message, each package of the Oreos has a QR code you can scan to send “musical messages of kindness.” You can also register to win a meet-and-greet with the star at some point in the future.

By Andrea Dresdale

