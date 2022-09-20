Our first look at Selena Gomez’s documentary ﻿’My Mind & Me’﻿ is finally here

Disney General Entertainment/Jeff Neira

Selena Gomez, the latest artist to have her very own documentary, has released the first trailer on her Instagram.

“My Mind & Me. We don’t get along sometimes and it gets hard to breathe… But I wouldn’t change my life,” she teased in the caption, adding the doc arrives in November.

The trailer shows Selena over the years — from wiping away tears to celebrating major moments of her life. All clips represent fragments of her complex story from the past six years. The trailer offers no narration and allows the fleeting glimpses into Selena’s life to do the talking. White words then appear on the screen, declaring, “Every breath a breakthrough.”

Among the many major events that happened in Selena’s life since 2016 were her final breakup with on-again-off-again boyfriend ﻿Justin Bieber﻿, the reception of a life-saving kidney transplant from best friend ﻿Francia Raisa, the launch of Rare Beauty and her global effort to normalize conversations on mental health with Wondermind.

An official press release teased a synopsis of the upcoming doc. “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness,” it begins. “This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

﻿Alek Keshishian﻿, the director behind Madonna: Truth or Dare, is helming the documentary, which hits the Apple TV+ streaming service on November 4.

This is Apple’s second jaunt with Interscope Films and Lighthouse Management + Media following its Emmy-nominated documentary, ﻿Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.