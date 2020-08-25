Paris Hilton says Britney Spears' conservatorship "breaks my heart"

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

It’s no secret that Paris Hilton is a big fan of Britney Spears and, on Sunday, the reality star broke her silence regarding Britney’s ongoing legal battle over her longtime conservatorship.

Speaking with Sunday Times, Hilton came out in support of Britney being released from her legal guardianship and explained why she decided to come forward now.

“It breaks my heart that people have so much control over her. It’s not fair to be an adult and be treated like a child,” the Simple Life star admitted in the Sunday interview. “I can’t imagine having to live my life like that.”

The heiress’ interview comes shortly after a judge extended Spears’ conservatorship into February 2021, which allows her father Jamie Spears to remain as her main caretaker despite Britney’s objections. That means he has direct control over his daughter’s finances and major life decisions.

The conservatorship was enacted in 2008 following the “Toxic” singer’s public mental breakdowns.

Hilton, 39, says she understands the pressure of growing up in the spotlight and confessed that she “never got to live my childhood.”

Like Hilton, Britney also entered the spotlight when she was very young. The world was first introduced to the pop star during the second revival of The Mickey Mouse Club, which aired from 1989 to 1994. Britney joined the series’ sixth season, which aired in 1996 when she was 12 years old.

“I feel like I’ll always be a child at heart,” Hilton added, explaining that not being able to experience a normal childhood may have contributed to her outlook in life and her infamous “baby voice.”

By Megan Stone

