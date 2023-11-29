Paris Hilton says she cried when she read what Britney Spears wrote about her in new memoir

Gallery Books

Paris Hilton and Britney Spears were hounded — and some might say vilified — by the press back in the day, but they’re still friends today. That’s why Paris says she was so touched when she read what Britney wrote about her in her memoir, The Woman in Me.

While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, Paris was asked for her reaction to Britney writing in her book, “One of the people who was kindest to me when I really needed kindness was Paris Hilton.”

“I was crying when I read that, that really touched me,” Paris told Kelly. “She’s just so strong, I love her so much and I’m just so proud of her for speaking her truth and writing this whole book and, yeah, that quote meant a lot to me when I read it.”

When Britney married Sam Asghari in 2022, Paris was one of only about 60 people who attended the wedding, along with Selena Gomez, Madonna, Donatella Versace and Drew Barrymore. She later told Entertainment Tonight, “It was just such a beautiful, intimate affair and it was unforgettable, and a fairy tale and I was just so proud to be there for her.”

Sam announced in August 2023 that he and Britney had split.

