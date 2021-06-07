“Patience is a virtue”: Lorde shares cryptic teaser

Stefan Hoederath/Redferns

Is 2021 the year of Lorde?

After four long years since the release of her last album, 2017’s Melodrama, it appears that the “Royals” singer is ready to return.

On Monday, Lorde’s website updated to a photo of what appears to be her running across the beach with the phrase “Solar Power” printed over the sky. Underneath the photo is a caption that reads, “Arriving in 2021…Patience is a virtue.”

That, of course, raises all sorts of questions: Is “Solar Power” the name of a new single? Is there a new album dropping this year? Will any of us be able to get any sleep tonight?”

If your answer to that third question is “No,” then feel free to temper your insomnia by continuously refreshing Lorde.co.nz.

Since the release of Melodrama and the end of its world tour, Lorde has been pretty quiet in between smaller projects, including her Going South photo book and, of course, her secret onion ring review Instagram account.

Last month, Lorde announced she’ll be headlining the 2022 edition of Spain’s Primavera Sound music festival, her first full set in four years.

