Peloton All for One festival lets you work out to Gwen, Demi, Doja & more this holiday weekend

If you plan to spend this coming holiday weekend working out instead of scarfing down burgers and beer, like the rest of us will be doing, here’s some good news: Peloton is staging a music festival from July 1-3.

The home exercise company has announced All for One, a three-day event featuring exclusive classes soundtracked by a wide array of artists, including Gwen Stefani, Demi Lovato, Imagine Dragons, Doja Cat, Tina Turker, Migos, Major Lazer, Twenty One Pilots, Pearl Jam and more.

If you’re not ready for the full Peloton experience but are looking for some new workout tunes, you can check out the All for One playlist, which features songs like Gwen’s “What You Waiting For?,” Demi’s “Cool for the Summer,” Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder,” Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s “Despacito,” and and Doja Cat‘s “Juicy.”

