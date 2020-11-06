Pentatonix announces new holiday album, 'We Need a Little Christmas,' out November 13

RCA Records

After teasing earlier this year that more Pentatonix Christmas music was coming, the a cappella group has officially announced their sixth holiday album, We Need a Little Christmas.

The album will be released on November 13 and is available for pre-order now.

Pentatonix also released the first track and video from the new collection, their rendition of the classic “Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone).” The video features the group wearing angelic white as they harmonize on a sunny tree-lined landscape. As the song becomes more emotional, we see the group singing in an empty glass church.

Pentatonix has hit the top 10 five times with holiday releases, including last year’s The Best of Pentatonix Christmas. In addition to past recordings, it featured four new tracks, including one — “Do You Hear What I Hear” — that incorporated a vocal recording by the late Whitney Houston.

Pentatonix’s album of all original music, The Lucky Ones, is due out February 12, 2021.

By Andrea Tuccillo

