Photos: Capitol Hill Block Party 2022

Day 2 of Capitol Hill Block Party 2022 with Jai Wolf headlining in Seattle, WA on July 23, 2022. (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)

One of the most iconic block parties returned over the weekend in Seattle. Capitol Hill Block Party 2022 brought headliners Charli XCX, Jai Wolf, and Diplo, among many stages of performances and simply enjoying our summer together. Relive the weekend in MOViN 92.5 galleries from each day!



Photo Gallery: Day 1 of Capitol Hill Block Party 2022 with Charli XCX





Photo Gallery: Day 2 of Capitol Hill Block Party 2022 with Jai Wolf



Photo Gallery: Day 3 of Capitol Hill Block Party 2022 with Diplo



Day 3 of Capitol Hill Block Party 2022 with Diplo headlining in Seattle, WA on July 24, 2022. (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)