Photos: Capitol Hill Block Party 2022

One of the most iconic block parties returned over the weekend in Seattle. Capitol Hill Block Party 2022 brought headliners Charli XCX, Jai Wolf, and Diplo, among many stages of performances and simply enjoying our summer together. Relive the weekend in MOViN 92.5 galleries from each day!
Photo Gallery: Day 1 of Capitol Hill Block Party 2022 with Charli XCX
Photo Gallery: Day 2 of Capitol Hill Block Party 2022 with Jai Wolf
Photo Gallery: Day 3 of Capitol Hill Block Party 2022 with Diplo
Day 3 of Capitol Hill Block Party 2022 with Diplo headlining in Seattle, WA on July 24, 2022. (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)