Photos: Chelsea Cutler at Showbox SoDo

Chelsea Cutler performs at Showbox SoDo on April 26, 2022. (Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)

We headed to SoDo last night to catch Chelsea Cutler live at the Showbox. Pressed up against the barricade, we had a great night with her as well as with Adam Melchor and ROSIE opening. See more from the show in our MOViN 92.5 Photo Gallery!