[Photos] Day 1 of Day In Day Out at Seattle Center

Travis Thompson performs at Day 1 of Day In Day Out Music Festival at Seattle Center on September 4, 2021. (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)

Music is back in Seattle Center for Labor Day weekend with the new Day In Day Out music festival. Performances for Day 1 included Kaytranada, Travis Thompson, Sol, LIVt, and more. See our MOViN photos from the performances and atmosphere in our photo gallery.