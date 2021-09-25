[Photos] Macklemore at the Washington State Fair

Share:
Macklemore performs at the Washington State Fair on September 24, 2021. (Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)
Being on his home turf and with a packed house, nothing stops Macklemore from having an amazing show. That’s JUST what we got last night at the Washington State Fair. Check out our full gallery with Macklemore and opener Masked Wolf!
Masked Wolf performs at the Washington State Fair on September 24, 2021. (Photo by David Conger / davidconger.com)
