[Photos] Pitbull with Iggy Azalea at White River Amphitheatre

Pitbull at White River Amphitheatre
Pitbull performs at White River Amphitheatre on September 28, 2021. (Photo by David Endicott / daveendicott.com)

Mr Worldwide owned White River Amphitheatre last night! With Iggy Azalea opened, it was a fantastic show we were glad to be a part of. See photos from Pitbull and Iggy in our photo gallery from the show!