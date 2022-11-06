Photos: Post Malone at Climate Pledge Arena

Post Malone performs at Climate Pledge Arena on November 5, 2022. (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)

A packed house at Climate Pledge Arena for an epic night with Post Malone, bringing the Twelve Carat Tour to Seattle. We were singing and dancing the whole night for the amazing show. See photos of Post in Seattle in our MOViN photo gallery, including Roddy Ricch opening!