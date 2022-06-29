Photos: Shawn Mendes at Climate Pledge Arena

Share:
Shawn Mendes performs at Climate Pledge Arena on June 28, 2022. (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
The second date on the Wonder Tour made its way Tuesday night to Climate Pledge Arena with Shawn Mendes giving a commanding performance that had us all screaming (and a few tears of joy too) along with Dermot Kennedy opening. See photos from the show in the MOViN 92.5 photo gallery!
Dermont Kennedy performs at Climate Pledge Arena on June 28, 2022. (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
