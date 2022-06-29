Photos: Shawn Mendes at Climate Pledge Arena

Shawn Mendes performs at Climate Pledge Arena on June 28, 2022. (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)

The second date on the Wonder Tour made its way Tuesday night to Climate Pledge Arena with Shawn Mendes giving a commanding performance that had us all screaming (and a few tears of joy too) along with Dermot Kennedy opening. See photos from the show in the MOViN 92.5 photo gallery!