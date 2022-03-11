Music News

By David Conger |

Photos: Tate McRae at The Showbox

Tate McRae at The Showbox
Tate McRae performs at The Showbox on March 10, 2022. (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)

There’s nothing like a show at The Showbox and we had a great time last night with Tate McRae and getting to sing along to “You Broke Me First” live! See photos from the show in our MOViN photo gallery.