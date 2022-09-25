Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Climate Pledge Arena

Share:
Twenty One Pilots at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
The Icy Tour made its final stop last night at Climate Pledge Arena. Twenty One Pilots packed the arena with both Seattle fans and fans that had traveled from all over to see the amazing show. We have a fully packed photo gallery from the show, including Peter McPoland opening.
Twenty One Pilots at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Twenty One Pilots at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Twenty One Pilots at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Twenty One Pilots at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Twenty One Pilots at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Twenty One Pilots at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Twenty One Pilots at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Twenty One Pilots at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Twenty One Pilots at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Twenty One Pilots at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Twenty One Pilots at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Twenty One Pilots at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Twenty One Pilots at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Twenty One Pilots at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Twenty One Pilots at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Peter McPoland at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Peter McPoland at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Peter McPoland at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)
Peter McPoland at Climate Pledge Arena on September 24, 2022 (Photo by Sunny Martini / sunnymartini.com)