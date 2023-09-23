Music News

By David Conger |

Photos: Yung Gravy and bbno$ at the Washington State Fair

Yung Gravy at the Washington State Fair
Yung Gravy performs at the Washington State Fair on September 22, 2023. (Photo by MIke Baltierra / pnwmusicphoto.com)

Yung Gravy and bbno$ always bring the 🔥, and it was no different with all of us at the Washinton State Fair.