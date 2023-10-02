“Pinch me!”: Olivia Rodrigo joins Sheryl Crow for duet at legendary Nashville club

Olivia Rodrigo & Sheryl Crow at 2022 ‘Billboard’ Women of the Year Awards; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard

Olivia Rodrigo is always quick to pay tribute to the great female artists who’ve come before her, and on Friday night, she joined one of them onstage for a duet at a legendary Nashville club.

On September 29, Olivia teamed up with Sheryl Crow at Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Café to perform Sheryl’s hit “If It Makes You Happy.” Alongside a video of the performance, Olivia wrote on Instagram, “pinch me! sang one of my favorite songs of all time with the greatest of all time @sherylcrow !!!! what an honor!!!!”

She also shared a goofy photo of herself and Sheryl underneath old-fashioned hair dryers, reading copies of Vogue. Sheryl shared the same photo and video on her Instagram, and wrote, “Funnest day ever with the amazingly brilliant @oliviarodrigo! What a talent!! And the loveliest young woman!”

Videos posted on social media also reveal that Olivia also performed her own songs at the Bluebird Café, debuting two songs from GUTS — “lacy” and “making the bed” — live for the first time. She also sang her #1 hit “vampire.”

The Bluebird Café gig wasn’t the first time Sheryl and Olivia shared a stage: Last March, Sheryl gave Olivia the Woman of the Year award at Billboard’s Women in Music event. At the time, she told People, “I think [Olivia’s] gonna be around a long time. She deserves to be where she is, celebrating this moment.”

Sheryl will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.