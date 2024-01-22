Pink announces more arena dates for 2024

Live Nation

After announcing plans to bring her high-flying tour to stadiums in 2024, Pink has unveiled a new series of arena dates, billed as PINK LIVE 2024.

The new dates start October 9 in Columbus, Ohio, and are scheduled through a November 20 show in Columbia, South Carolina. In between, Pink will visit St. Paul, Minnesota; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Atlanta, Georgia; Detroit, Michigan; and other cities. Irish band The Script will open on select dates.

Citi and Verizon presales start January 23 at 10 a.m. local time via CitiEntertainment.com and the Verizon Up program. The general onsale is Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

As previously reported, Pink’s Summer Carnival 2024 tour of stadiums starts August 10 in St. Louis, Missouri, and runs through October 12 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She’ll also do three stadiums in November in Arlington, Texas, and Orlando and Miami, Florida.

Last year, Pink grossed $350 million with her shows in Europe, the U.K., North America, Australia and New Zealand.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.