Pink, Britney Spears, Adam Levine & more react to Texas school shootings: “My heart is shattered”

Musicians continued to express their feelings, both explicitly and subtly, via social media following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead.

Britney Spears posted a graphic on Instagram in which she wrote, “My heart is shattered. I’m lost for words.” She continued, “My prayers are with the victims of Robb Elementary and their families. Our sympathies and condolences are just not enough. We need to take action. We need change. Enough is enough. We will keep our prayers coming even if it’s not enough to heal the loss.”

Pink let a photo do the talking for her. On Instagram, she posted a picture of someone holding up a sign that reads, “Let’s take a moment to honor the sacrifice of our brave school children who lay down their lives to protect our right to bear arms.”

She captioned the post, “I don’t know where this picture is from but it says it better than I can. I have no words of my own right now.“

In her Instagram Stories, Pink also posted video of Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy pleading for change on the Senate floor; Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr berating politicians for not doing enough; and a tweet that reads, “It must do something to your psyche, to your soul, to live in a society which pointedly and repeatedly does nothing about the mass murder of children.”

Adam Levine, the father of two young daughters, posted Kerr’s speech on his feed; in his Instagram Story, he posted a graphic that says, “Change the f**king gun laws now.”

Other stars who posted similar messages and videos, as well as links to activist groups and quotes from poet Amanda Gorman‘s reaction to the shooting, include Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Dove Cameron and Shawn Mendes.

